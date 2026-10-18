Disc Medicine To Host Corporate Webcast To Discuss Topline Results From The APOLLO Phase 3 Trial Of Bitopertin In Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today announced it will host a corporate webcast to discuss topline results from the APOLLO Phase 3 trial of bitopertin in EPP. The webcast will be held on Monday, October 19, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Webcast Information

Please register for the event on the Events and Presentations page of Disc's website at . A replay of the webcast will be made available on the website following the call.

About Bitopertin

Bitopertin is an investigational, clinical-stage, orally administered inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) that is designed to modulate heme biosynthesis. GlyT1 is a membrane transporter expressed on developing red blood cells and is required to supply sufficient glycine for heme biosynthesis and support erythropoiesis. Disc is developing bitopertin as a potential treatment for a range of hematologic diseases including erythropoietic porphyrias, where it has potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy. Bitopertin has been studied in multiple clinical trials in patients with EPP, including the Phase 2 open-label BEACON trial, the Phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled AURORA trial, an open-label extension HELIOS trial, and the Phase 3 double-blind, placebo-controlled APOLLO trial.

Bitopertin is an investigational agent and is not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide. Disc obtained global rights to bitopertin under a license agreement from Roche in May 2021.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit .

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