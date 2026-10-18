The Equations Of The Future Take Shape At The 3Rd Denizli Excellence Summit

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

DENİZLİ – The Denizli Excellence Summit, organized for the third time this year by the Denizli Branch of the Turkish Quality Association (KalDer), has become one of the key gatherings supporting efforts to promote a culture of quality and excellence in Denizli's business community. The summit was held on October 6, 2026, at the Servergazi Hall of Merkezefendi Cultural Center, attracting a large audience.

Held under the theme“New Equations,” the summit addressed the key factors shaping success in a changing business world, including people, leadership, data, digital transformation, quality, innovation, and sustainability. Throughout the day, professionals, executives, and business representatives from various sectors came together to discuss the future of work and management models.

“The Path to Excellence Lies in Developing Qualified People”

Denizli Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger, who delivered the opening speech, stated that a people-oriented approach is one of KalDer's fundamental principles and emphasized that achieving excellence depends on developing qualified people.

Highlighting the 3rd Denizli Excellence Summit as an important initiative that contributes to the development of the business community, Köşger thanked everyone involved in organizing the event and wished the summit success.

Speaking at the opening, Ekrem Ateş, Chairman of the Board of KalDer Denizli Branch, stressed the need to further strengthen Denizli's journey toward quality, productivity, and excellence, underlining the importance of collective wisdom and cooperation in shaping the equations of the future.

Hakan Konak, Chairman of KalDer's Board of Directors, emphasized that change is no longer limited to technological transformation. He noted that organizations need a holistic approach to transformation encompassing human resources, leadership approaches, and a culture of quality and productivity to successfully navigate the future.

Leadership and Strategy: Reading the Future Correctly

The summit's first session was held under the title“The Leadership and Management Equation.” During the session, leadership and management thinker Fazıl Oral shared his insights with participants on how leadership, strategy, and management approaches should be reconsidered in a changing world.

The Productivity Equation Explored Through Industry Experience

The summit's second session focused on productivity. Titled“Turning Resources into Value and Value into Results,” the session brought together executives from different sectors with expertise in their respective fields.

Moderated by Öncü Yanmaz Arpacı, Board Member of KalDer Denizli Branch, the session featured Cemal Uçar, Managing Director of Wagner Kablo; Asude Soyaslan, Group Manager of Customer Relations and Experience at Enerjisa Distribution Companies; and Hüseyin Karademir, Group Manager of Domestic Logistics Operational Excellence at LC Waikiki. The speakers shared their industry experience from the perspectives of effective resource utilization, customer experience, and operational excellence.

Quality Culture, the EFQM Model, and Sustainable Success Take Center Stage

One of the summit's key sessions focused on the Quality Equation under the title“Building Sustainable Success by Transforming Quality into Culture.” The session emphasized that achieving sustainable success requires organizations to look beyond processes and consider corporate culture, leadership, employees, stakeholders, strategy, and results as an integrated whole.

Within the framework of the EFQM Model, which KalDer uses to support organizations on their journey toward excellence, participants discussed how organizations can adapt to changing conditions, create value, deliver sustainable performance, and prepare for the future.

Moderated by Esra Karakaş Kurşun, KalDer Awards Secretary, the session featured Bahar Baysal, Human Resources Director at ESBAŞ; Can Baykut, EHS & Sustainability Manager at Siemens Healthineers Türkiye; Öznur Özcan, Quality Inspection Manager at Toyota Boshoku Türkiye; and Begüm Himmetli, Quality Assurance Manager at MTC Linen Tekstil, who shared their experiences.

A New Milestone Between KalDer and Bez Tekstil

As part of the summit, the National Quality Movement Signing Ceremony was held between KalDer and Bez Tekstil, which committed to implementing the EFQM Model within its organization.

The ceremony was one of the summit's key highlights, emphasizing the systematic development of quality practices within organizations and the wider adoption of a sustainable excellence approach.

The Summit Concludes with the“People Equation”

The summit concluded by putting people at the center. During the final session, titled“The People Equation: Building the Future Together,” author Ahmet Şerif İzgören shared valuable insights with participants on workplace relationships, communication, change, and the importance of building the future together.

New membership certificates were presented on stage to corporate and individual members who had recently joined the KalDer community. Plaques were also awarded to sponsors who contributed to the summit.