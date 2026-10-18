Viennalife Provides Three Years Of Support For Turkish Weightlifting

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

Viennalife Emeklilik ve Hayat has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with the Turkish Weightlifting Federation. The agreement was announced at a ceremony held in Istanbul on October 9, 2026, attended by Uğur Tozşekerli, Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of Viennalife, and Talat Ünlü, President of the Turkish Weightlifting Federation.

As part of the partnership, Viennalife will support the development of Turkish weightlifting and help national athletes prepare for domestic and international competitions. The sponsorship covers an important period leading up to the 2027 European Weightlifting Championships, which Türkiye will host, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Commenting on the partnership, Uğur Tozşekerli, Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of Viennalife, said:

“We believe it is important to contribute to the development of Turkish sports and the achievements of our athletes who represent our country on the international stage. We particularly believe that the tremendous effort and dedication shown by athletes in amateur sports deserve support.

We are delighted to contribute to the journey of Turkish weightlifting and our athletes over the next three years through this partnership with the Turkish Weightlifting Federation. The fact that this journey will extend to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games makes it especially meaningful to us. We are proud to stand alongside our athletes as they pursue their goals of achieving international success.”

Talat Ünlü, President of the Turkish Weightlifting Federation, made the following statement at the signing ceremony:

“As the Turkish Weightlifting Federation, we are taking a first step with our current administration. Hopefully, this will be followed by further initiatives. I would like to thank Viennalife Emeklilik ve Hayat A.Ş. for supporting us and for believing in our success. I believe that, through this partnership, we will represent our country in the best possible way at the Olympic Games.”

Following the signing ceremony, Talat Ünlü presented Uğur Tozşekerli, Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of Viennalife, with the federation's three-medal set and a national team jersey.