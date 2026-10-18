Soft Robotics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global soft robotics market size was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.12 billion in 2026 to USD 18.41 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Asia Pacific dominated the soft robotics market with a market share of 34.6% in 2025.

Soft robotics is a subfield of construction robots that enables reprogrammable, multipurpose, and flexible systems that intelligently link sensing actions. It is a system composed primarily of materials having mechanical properties comparable to those of living tissues. It is generally tracked under HSN Code 84795000 (industrial robots, not elsewhere specified or included) and SIC Code 3569 (general industrial machinery and equipment).

2025 Market Size: USD 1.62 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 2.12 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 18.41 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 31%

Largest Regional Market (2025): Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025): 34.6% Fastest-growing Region: Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034): 36.7%

By Type Leading Segment: Soft Grippers Market Share in 2025: 39.2% By Component Fastest-growing Segment: Software CAGR: 35.6% (2026–2034) By End-User Leading Segment: Healthcare Market Share in 2025: 31.8%

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Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution, is the result of the advent of the internet's mass use. With the incorporation of robots, automation, digitalization, information technology, and communication technologies, the focus of manufacturers has consequently switched from increasing production to increased productivity. According to the excerpts, certain occupations are anticipated to be taken over by robots during the next decade. Significant investments in automation and robotics are made not only by wealthy nations but also by developing nations. As a result, it generates prospects for soft robots, consequently propelling the market growth for soft robotics.

Soft exoskeletons assist individuals with neurological diseases or who are physically fragile. As a result of changing lifestyles, a considerable proportion of people become frail as they age. The use of exoskeletons in rehabilitating people with physical disabilities and neurological illnesses is gaining popularity. As a result, market participants are launching innovative products to meet the diverse needs of the healthcare industry, thereby accelerating market growth. In addition, countries such as Japan, Italy, Finland, and Germany have a substantial elderly population that will drive the market for soft robotics in the following years.

The field of soft robotics is only in its infancy stage currently. Most of the robots that have been built have not yet been launched in the market. As a result, the costs associated with developing soft robotics are incredibly high. Additionally, because there is a lesser demand for soft robotics due to a lack of awareness about its benefits, it is not feasible for mass production. In addition, businesses that will be using robots need to provide their employees with training on how to operate them. When all of these other factors are considered, the high price of soft robotics presents a significant challenge to expanding the market.

Small and medium-sized businesses are particularly unattractive as consumers in the market due to their little revenue and specific need for developing consumer-centric solutions. However, due to technological advancement and increasing automation, these businesses present a profitable potential for market expansion. This unrealized potential can be realized by developing robots within the budgets of these businesses. Moreover, increased awareness among these organizations of the benefits of investing in robots for the next generation to boost significantly productivity and manufacturing quality is predicted to drive the market for soft robotics throughout the forecast period.

Soft grippers led the type segment with a share of 39.2%, owing to their flexible handling capabilities, adaptability to irregular objects, and widespread use in delicate material handling and automated manufacturing processes.

The exoskeleton segment is projected to register a CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period, driven by demand for wearable robotic assistance, rehabilitation support, and improved mobility solutions.

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Hardware dominated the component segment with a share of 72.4%, supported by the extensive use of flexible actuators, sensors, control systems, and specialized materials in soft robotic applications.

The software segment is anticipated to achieve a growth rate of 35.6% during the forecast period, fueled by advancements in intelligent motion control, robotic simulation, and adaptive automation technologies.

The healthcare segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.8%, reflecting the growing adoption of soft robotic technologies in rehabilitation, assistive devices, and minimally invasive medical procedures.

The advanced manufacturing segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 34.9% during the forecast period, shaped by demand for flexible automation, precision handling, and safe human-robot collaboration in industrial operations.

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Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% and hold the largest share among the regions during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific nations like India, Vietnam, and China are rapidly industrializing. In addition, the automation rate in nations like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Australia is exceptionally high. Consequently, the market for soft robotics will find applications in this area throughout the forecast period. In addition, this region's manufacturing, food & beverage, and consumer goods industries invest heavily in smart factories, robotics, automation, logistics, and industrial Internet of Things, which fuels the growth of the market in this region.

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Europe will hold the second-largest share of USD 1,801 million with a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Europe has the most significant number of installed robots. Consequently, it signifies the technological readiness of this region to absorb new technology. With technical innovation and increased awareness and understanding of soft robotics, the European market is expected to grow in the coming years.

North America will grow at the highest CAGR. This region's deployment of soft robotics is driven mainly by the continued tendency to automate manufacturing facilities to enhance American industries worldwide. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the U.S. has recorded approximately 39 serious robot accidents, ranging from amputation to death. Consequently, there is a rise in safety standards in the manufacturing and processing industry, compelling businesses to engage in soft robotics. In addition, there is a considerable increase in the region's warehouses and distribution hubs. Therefore, it is projected that the demand for warehouse management systems will increase, offering lucrative growth prospects for the market.

Bioservo Technologies AB Cyberdyne Inc. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. F&P Robotics AG Festo AG Rewalk Robotics Ltd. Righthand Robotics Inc. Roam Robotics Soft Robotics Inc. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

May 2026: Yokohama National University and TANAC Co., Ltd. announced a joint development initiative to commercialize soft robotic actuators based on artificial muscle technology. The collaboration focuses on advancing flexible robotic systems for medical devices, industrial automation, and wearable assistive applications. February 2026: Festo expanded its Bionic Learning Network with new soft robotic gripper technologies inspired by biological movements. The latest systems incorporate pneumatic soft actuators and AI-assisted motion control to improve the handling of delicate objects in manufacturing and logistics applications. November 2025: SCHUNK introduced the EGU and mGrip soft gripping portfolio, expanding its automation solutions with adaptive robotic gripping technologies capable of safely handling fragile products in food processing, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. September 2025: Festo launched the Handling Guide Online enhancements with integrated soft gripping solutions, enabling manufacturers to configure lightweight robotic handling systems using adaptive end-effectors for collaborative automation and flexible production environments.