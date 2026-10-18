JUST Completes 5Th JST Buyback & Burn: Over 170M Tokens (~$23.53M) Burned Ahead Of Major Deflationary Upgrade

Over the past year, JUST has completed five consecutive large-scale buyback-and-burn rounds, permanently removing 1.88B JST tokens from circulation and pushing cumulative deflation toward 19%. Following this milestone, the buyback and burn mechanism is set to undergo a comprehensive upgrade.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 17, JUST, the leading DeFi infrastructure in the TRON ecosystem, announced the completion of its fifth buyback and burn of its native token JST as scheduled. Over 170M JST were burned in this round (approx. 1.72% of total supply), backed by nearly $23.53M in capital deployed-all funded directly by JustLend DAO's net operating revenue.

Over the past five rounds, a total of 1.88B JST tokens have been burned, driving the cumulative deflation rate past 19% with over $100M revenue deployed.

JST has reached a key operational milestone following this latest burn: the remaining 70% of JustLend DAO's initial treasury reserves has been fully deployed according to the original plan. This marks the successful completion of the first phase, paving the way for a major mechanism upgrade.

170M+ Tokens (~$23.53M) Burned in JST's Fifth Buyback Round

According to the official announcement released, the fifth JST buyback and burn was successfully completed. As a routine buyback for Q3 2026, a total of 170,723,144 JST tokens (approx. 170M) were burned, representing about 1.72% of the total token supply, with a total value exceeding $23.53M.









Maintaining similar levels of burn scale and capital investment to the previous four rounds, this burn round continues the stable, predictable execution cadence of JST buybacks and burns.

Looking further into the source of funds, the funds invested in this buyback and burn came entirely from JustLend DAO's net operating income, specifically composed of two parts: the remaining $10.34M from JustLend DAO's existing income and the $9.28M QoQ increase in Q3's net income.

In terms of quarterly revenue performance, JustLend DAO's Q3 net income remained steady compared to previous quarters. With quarterly earnings consistently anchored at the eight-figure ($10M+) level, the ecosystem's core revenue streams continue to prove their resilience.

At the same time, deploying the remaining 70% of the initial revenue reserve means that the early-stage treasury reserve plan has officially reached its conclusion-setting the stage for a brand-new phase of the buyback program.

One Year, Five Burns: JST's Price Soars 300% with $100M Deployed from JustLend DAO's Revenue

From its launch in October 2025 to the fifth round on October 16, 2026, the JST buyback and burn mechanism has completed one full year of operation across five consecutive burn rounds. A total of approximately 1.881B JST tokens have been burned, representing a cumulative deflation rate of > 19% with more than $100M deployed from JustLend's revenue.

A breakdown of the five buyback and burn executions is as follows:

- Round 1 (October 19, 2025): Burned ~559M JST (~5.66% of total supply), with ~$17.72M deployed.

- Round 2 (January 14, 2026): Burned ~525M JST (~5.3% of total supply), with ~$21M deployed.

- Round 3 (April 15, 2026): Burned ~271M JST (~2.74% of total supply), with ~$21.3M deployed.

- Round 4 (July 17, 2026): Burned a total of ~355M JST (~3.59% of total supply), with ~$34.59M deployed. In addition to the routine quarterly buyback, this round incorporated dedicated burn funds from USDJ's historical stability fees (~$10.39M) for the first time.

- Round 5 (October 16, 2026): Burned ~170M JST (~1.72% of total supply), with ~$23.53M deployed.









In terms of operational intensity, the execution of five consecutive rounds in a single year-averaging roughly $20M per round, with over $100M committed from real protocol earnings and nearly one-fifth of the total token supply burned-places JST among a select tier of buyback programs rarely seen in the DeFi sector.

This continuous execution has transformed the buyback from a series of short-term news catalysts into a permanent value engine. Rather than acting as an isolated marketing tactic, the program transmits its impact systematically through a five-pillar chain: Capital Foundation-Execution Assurance-Transparency & Trust-Deflationary Scarcity-Market Feedback, cementing a durable foundation for long-term valuation.

On the capital foundation, JST buybacks rely directly on authentic business cash flows. Except for the historical USDJ stability fee allocation in Round 4, every dollar of the $100M+ deployed across all five rounds originated directly from JustLend DAO's organic operating earnings.

In execution assurance, both capital scale and operational cadence have been uncompromisingly delivered. Single-round commitments began at $17.72M in Round 1, stabilized around $20M thereafter, and reached $34.59M in Round 4. Throughout all five quarters, every burn landed strictly on schedule-free from delays, disruptions, or arbitrary cuts.

For transparency and trust, every buyback follows the standard procedure of "pre-disclosed rules, on-schedule execution, and verifiable on-chain proof", backed by immutable on-chain transaction records and open official disclosures.

In deflationary impact, around 1.881B JST tokens have been burned across five rounds, contracting total supply from 9.9B down to ~8.02B-a nearly 19% reduction that continuously compounds structural scarcity.

Ultimately, market feedback validates the mechanism through synchronized gains in both token price and market cap. CoinGecko data shows JST climbing steadily from its ~$0.03 low in October 2025 to an October 10 peak of $0.142-a 300%+ year-to-date surge marking a new high since 2022-while circulating market cap surged past $1B.









This closed-loop flywheel-fueled by authentic revenue, reliable execution, complete transparency, structural deflation, and market validation-has elevated the buyback program far beyond short-term hype, solidifying it as the central pillar sustaining JST's long-term economic value.

Buyback Mechanism Poised for Comprehensive Upgrade as Capital Sources Diversify

With five consecutive rounds now complete, the JST buyback program arrives at a watershed moment: the first phase officially concludes, setting the stage for a new upgraded phase.

Looking back at the initial phase, the framework was initially structured to draw backing jointly from JustLend DAO and USDD. Under the original terms, USDD's cross-chain ecosystem revenue was to feed into the buyback pool once cumulative earnings hit $10M-a threshold not yet reached. Consequently, this early phase operated primarily on JustLend DAO's accumulated treasury reserves alongside the increment in quarterly net revenue. Specifically, the $59M+ reserve earmarked at inception under the plan of "30% upfront, 70% in phased tranches" has now been fully deployed across five rounds. This signifies that the initial phase has smoothly achieved its objectives, clearing the path for the comprehensive upgrade.

As outlined in the JST Q1 2026 financial repor released in April, the upgraded JST buyback mechanism will broaden capital sources beyond the existing framework by incorporating revenues from new business streams such as GasFree, providing deeper and more diversified funding for ongoing buybacks.

With the upgraded phase around the corner, JST's long-term deflationary momentum and value-return capabilities are poised to enter an even more sustainable and predictable cycle. For specific plans regarding capital allocation, execution cadence, and ecosystem integrations under this upgraded mechanism, follow JUST's official X account @JUST_DA for the latest updates.

JUST Team

Singapore

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