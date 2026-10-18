Cordyceps Militaris Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

The global cordyceps militaris market size was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.57 billion in 2026 to USD 4.78 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the cordyceps militaris market with a market share of 38% in 2025.

Cordyceps militaris is a species of medicinal fungus known for its bioactive compounds, including cordycepin, polysaccharides, and adenosine. It is tracked under HSN Code 07123900 (dried mushrooms and truffles, other than specified varieties) and SIC Code 0182 (food crops grown under cover, including mushroom cultivation).

2025 Market Size: USD 1.37 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 1.57 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 4.78 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 14.9%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 38% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 13.8%

By Type Leading Segment: Artificial Cordyceps militaris Market Share in 2025: 72% By Application Fastest-growing Segment: Pharmaceutical CAGR: 13.5% (2026–2034) By Distribution Channel Leading Segment: Online Sales Market Share in 2025: 45%

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The prevalence of ailments, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, among others, is growing across the world. For instance, cardiovascular disease (CVD)-)-related fatalities increased worldwide from 12.1 million in 1990 to 20.5 million in 2021, as stated in a recent report by the World Heart Federation (WHF). Cardiovascular disease (CVD) emerged as the primary cause of mortality on a global scale in 2021, affecting four out of every five individuals residing in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Cordyceps militaris, a fungus, is employed to treat such ailments. Cordyceps is utilized in the formulation of tonic solutions owing to its anti-tumor, anti-diabetic, and anti-inflammatory properties. Thus, the advantageous effects of Cordyceps militaris in treating these diseases are anticipated to propel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

The utilization of herbal medicines and phytonutrients, often known as nutraceuticals, is experiencing significant growth on a global scale. Increasingly, individuals are turning to these products as a means of addressing diverse health issues within various national healthcare contexts. Over the previous decade, there has been a notable increase in the widespread acceptability and public fascination surrounding natural medicines observed in developing and developed nations.

According to estimates published in an NIH article, a substantial proportion of the global population, approximately four billion individuals, or 80% of the world's inhabitants, residing in the world, depend on herbal medicinal products as their main healthcare resource. The utilization of herbs in traditional medical practices is considered an essential component of the cultural fabric within these communities. Moreover, the demand for herbal treatments is rising due to their minimal occurrence of negative effects. These factors drive the use of Cordyceps militaris in developing medicines and nutraceuticals, thereby boosting market growth.

Cordyceps Militaris' potential drawbacks significantly impact market growth, with safety concerns and potential side effects impeding widespread adoption. According to a study in the *Journal of Dietary Supplements*, some individuals may experience nausea, dry mouth, and diarrhea after consuming Cordyceps Militaris supplements. Additionally, contamination and adulteration risks are notable, with a University of Guelph study revealing that approximately 25% of Cordyceps Militaris products tested contained undeclared ingredients or contaminants.

The high cultivation and production costs also pose barriers, with the global market valued at $1.2 billion in 2021 and prices ranging from $10 to $30 per gram. Moreover, a review in the *Journal of Ethnopharmacology* indicated that Cordyceps Militaris might interact with medications for diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and blood thinners. To address these issues, regulatory bodies, and industry associations are establishing stricter quality control measures and standardizing production and labeling while ongoing research seeks to understand side effects, drug interactions, and optimal dosages.

Ongoing investigations and research are being undertaken to ascertain the potential advantages and effectiveness of Cordyceps militaris as a preventive measure against further ailments. These factors will likely present a market opportunity. For instance, an August 2023 publication entitled "Early Trends to Show the Efficacy of Cordyceps militaris in Mild to Moderate COVID Inflammation" examines the efficacy and utility of Cordyceps capsules when used in conjunction with standard treatment for COVID-19 infection in patients who are mildly symptomatic to moderately infected.

In total, 65 patients were enrolled in the research; 33 were assigned to the cordyceps group and 32 to the placebo group. The recovery rates for 58 evaluable patients were as follows: 33 on day 5, 49 on day 10, and 58 on days 16 and 30. Patients' recovery rates increased consistently from 56.9% on day 5 to 100% on day 30. In contrast to the placebo group, the Cordyceps group exhibited a reduced time to clinical recovery, both overall and specifically for mild disease. In the case of moderate disease, no significant disparity was observed in the duration required for recovery. Thus, cordyceps proved to be a safe immunological adjuvant for mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

The global market is divided into natural and artificial Cordyceps militaris.

Natural dominates the type segment. Natural Cordyceps militaris enter the market through wild harvesting, cultivation, and fermentation. Wild harvesting involves gathering Cordyceps militaris from high-altitude areas with specific climate conditions, resulting in higher quality and potency due to the unique environment. Cultivation takes place in controlled environments like greenhouses or indoor facilities, where the fungus is grown under specific conditions and nutrients. Fermentation involves growing the fungus on substrates such as rice or wheat before harvesting and processing. Natural Cordyceps militaris dominate the market for several reasons. First, they are perceived to be of superior quality and potency due to the natural growth conditions. Second, they hold significant traditional and cultural value, increasing demand and consumer preference. Lastly, natural Cordyceps militaris are often considered more sustainable and environmentally friendly than those produced through artificial methods, aligning with the growing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable products.

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The global cordyceps militaris market is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and cosmetics.

Pharmaceuticals dominate the application segment. In recent years, Cordyceps militaris has gained popularity in pharmacology and pharmaceutical research due to its potential health benefits and bioactive compounds. Cordyceps militaris contains various bioactive compounds like cordycepin, polysaccharides, and ergosterol, which exhibit antioxidant properties. Antioxidants can help combat oxidative stress, which is linked to numerous health issues, including cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative disorders. In addition, the anti-inflammatory properties of Cordyceps militaris have been studied, and these effects can be valuable in developing pharmaceuticals for conditions characterized by chronic inflammation, like arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease. Moreover, some research suggests that Cordyceps militaris extracts may possess antiviral and antibacterial properties. These properties could be harnessed in the development of antiviral drugs or antibiotics.

The global market is divided into online sales, drug stores, and other distribution channels.

Online sales dominate the distribution channels for Cordyceps militaris products, driven by the convenience and accessibility of e-commerce. Consumers prefer shopping from home, accessing a diverse range of products easily. Rising internet penetration and smartphone adoption further boost online sales. The global cordyceps militaris industry reflects this trend, with numerous companies investing in e-commerce platforms and digital marketing to reach broader audiences. For instance, KAS, a leader in microalgal innovation, raised $3 million to commercialize its natural algae astaxanthin, highlighting the growing demand for natural products through online channels. This investment underscores the shift towards digital sales strategies, capitalizing on the increasing consumer preference for natural and effective nutraceuticals. The strong online presence of Cordyceps militaris products indicates a significant transformation in distribution channels, making it a vital segment for market growth and consumer reach.

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Based on region, the global cordyceps militaris market share is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The North American region is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. The North American region is primarily boosted by the surge in chronic ailments, growing health consciousness, and the soaring demand for natural and herbal medications. According to a CDC report published in 2020, diabetes affects over 34 million Americans or approximately 11 percent of the total population in the U.S. Similarly, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), in 2019, diabetes ranked as the seventh most prevalent cause of mortality in the United States. Moreover, as shown by the same source, approximately 1.5 million individuals are diagnosed with diabetes each year in the United States.

Moreover, the key players in the North American region focus on introducing new products using cordyceps to integrate their potential. For instance, in October 2022, TroomyTM, a nootropics brand headquartered in Southern California, introduced its eagerly awaited collection of adaptogenic mushroom gummies. Crafted with premium, triple-extracted mushrooms like Reishi, Lion's Mane, and Cordyceps, TroomyTM Mushroom Gummies were intentionally designed to assist in redefining daily life while bolstering numerous vital health functions. Consequently, such product launches are expected to boost regional market growth.

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In Asia-Pacific,there has been a surge in research on Cordyceps to explore the benefits of the fungi in medicines and supplements. For instance, in November 2022, the German Patent Office granted a patent for a research study on synthesizing gold nanoparticles using Cordyceps militaris. These nanoparticles have various beneficial properties, including antimicrobial, anti-diabetic, and antioxidant effects. The research was conducted at the DBT-Government of India Technology Incubation Centre (Department of Biotechnology) at Bodoland University in Kokrajhar, Assam. The patent protection extends for eight years.

In addition, numerous start-ups are also entering the market. For instance, in March 2020, Pournami Agritech, an agritech start-up based in India, achieved the first successful harvest of Cordyceps Militaris, a rare medicinal mushroom called Himalayan Gold. This development marks a first of its kind in the state, as three years of research and study have resulted in the successful commercial cultivation of this miraculous mushroom, which has gained worldwide recognition for its use in healthy food supplements. All these factors are expected to expedite regional market expansion.

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Xi'an Saina Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Dalong Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Health Choice Limited Sunrise Nutrachem Group Ltd. Ojas Farms Golden Vital Agro Herbal Private Limited NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC Quyuan Sunnycare Inc. The Lubrizol Corporation Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd. Shanghai Kangzhou Fungi Extract Co., Ltd. MycoForest Awshad Pournami Agritech

May 2026: Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts) expanded its production capacity for organically cultivated Cordyceps militaris through investments in controlled-environment cultivation and extraction technologies. The expansion strengthens the company's supply of standardized mushroom extracts for nutraceutical, functional food, and dietary supplement applications. March 2026: Oriveda introduced a new high-potency Cordyceps militaris extract standardized for cordycepin and adenosine content. The product launch expands the company's medicinal mushroom portfolio with enhanced quality control and third-party testing for global nutraceutical markets. January 2026: M2 Ingredients expanded its mushroom cultivation and processing operations in North America, increasing production capacity for organic functional mushroom ingredients, including Cordyceps militaris, to meet growing demand from dietary supplement and functional beverage manufacturers. October 2025: Aloha Medicinals expanded commercialization of its cultivated Cordyceps militaris ingredients with new bulk extract and powder formulations targeting sports nutrition, immune health, and wellness product manufacturers. July 2025: Hokkaido Reishi Co., Ltd. expanded production of cultivated medicinal mushrooms, including Cordyceps militaris, through investments in controlled cultivation technologies and automated processing systems to strengthen export capabilities.