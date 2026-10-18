Bittorrent Ushers In Next-Gen Web3 Infrastructure With Strategic Rebrand And Inaugural BTT Burn

The first round of BTT repurchased with decentralized service revenue has been completely burned, as BitTorrent leverages its reimagined architecture to pivot toward Web3 and AI infrastructure.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitTorrent, a cornerstone of decentralized infrastructure in the TRON ecosystem, entered a new phase of growth driven by dual engines: the rollout of its long-term BTT buyback-and-burn strategy and a comprehensive brand upgrade.

Central to this strategic overhaul, the long-term BTT buyback-and-burn commitment has officially translated into tangible action. Following its announcement on July 6 and subsequent scheduled repurchases, BitTorrent transferred the first round of BTT-funded by 100% of decentralized service revenue-to a burn address on October 16, successfully completing its inaugural burn cycle. Coming on the heels of the recurring buyback-and-burn mechanisms established for JST and SUN, this marks another major positive development for the TRON ecosystem in deepening its token deflationary model and value accrual.

Concurrently, BitTorrent released a brand-new official whitepaper, marking a comprehensive brand upgrade. Directly answering the demands of the Web3 and generative AI era, this upgrade establishes a powerful tripartite architecture. It brings together the BitTorrent Mainnet for peer-to-peer content distribution, BTTInferGrid as the decentralized compute layer, and BTTC for cross-chain interoperability, Layer 2 scaling, and on-chain settlement. With the native BTT token serving as the unified economic engine across the entire network, BitTorrent is delivering an open, efficient, and durable infrastructure for the decentralized AI frontier.

The rollout of these twin initiatives marks BTT's evolution from a standard utility and governance token into a revenue-backed deflationary asset, underscoring BitTorrent's steadfast commitment to long-term value creation. Crucially, it launches the BitTorrent ecosystem into a self-reinforcing flywheel of sustainable growth, direct value accrual, and strategic expansion.

Inaugural BTT Buyback & Burn Completed: 100% Decentralized Revenue Powers Deflationary Flywheel

The rollout of this long-term buyback-and-burn program marks BitTorrent's most decisive step yet to refine its tokenomics and reinforce ecosystem value.

BitTorrent set this long-term roadmap in motion on July 6, introducing a sustainable, revenue-backed deflationary model. Under this framework, 100% of all decentralized business revenue is channeled directly into BTT buybacks and burns, executed systematically across each calendar quarter. Moving past short-term, marketing-driven buybacks financed by outside capital, this structure creates genuine value capture driven purely by real business performance.

In line with this schedule, BitTorrent completed its inaugural buyback using Q3 2026 revenue from its decentralized services. On October 16, a total of 21,621,611,570,729.6 repurchased BTT tokens, valued at approximately $7,600,907, were sent to the black-hole burn address. Trackable via transaction hash 4d9596617780e329bbd4e644ee0dffd780ec4cf3749f324d03eb98157eb04ae5, this irreversible on-chain burn permanently removes the tokens from circulation, providing the market with transparent and verifiable proof of deflation.

To guarantee end-to-end transparency and traceability, BitTorrent has set a rigorous benchmark for on-chain disclosure. Alongside the brand upgrade, a dedicated BTT buyback-and-burn dashboard is now live on its official website. Going forward, burn figures and corresponding on-chain records will be published on this page around the middle of the first month of every subsequent quarter, offering the market a transparent, predictable deflationary schedule.









Market reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Recent trading data shows strong upward momentum, with BTT posting an impressive gain of approximately 30.3% over the trailing three months as of October 15. This rally highlights investor confidence in BitTorrent's operational cash flow and long-term prospects, confirming that this revenue-driven deflationary model has sparked a powerful engine for BTT's value growth.









Fueling this long-term deflationary mechanism is BitTorrent's ambitious expansion into distributed networks, cross-chain interoperability, and AI compute. This widening business footprint creates a fully self-sustaining commercial loop. As utility expands, the buyback initiative ignites a powerful flywheel that bridges revenue generation, token deflation, value distribution, and network growth. Stronger business operations and independent revenue streams provide an ever-growing financial base for BTT buybacks. In return, the rising intrinsic value of the token organically attracts more global nodes and developers, fueling the next massive leap in network adoption.

BitTorrent Reborn: A New Blueprint for Web3 and AI Infrastructure

BitTorrent is rewriting its DNA. Driven by a new whitepaper and a massive tokenomics upgrade, the protocol has officially transcended its legacy boundaries. Now firmly anchored as the definitive infrastructure for Web3 and AI applications, this strategic evolution transforms BitTorrent's multi-tiered network into a powerhouse of deep, cross-layer synergy and structural vitality.

The explosive rise of generative AI and Web3 has hit a structural wall: sluggish data delivery, fractured compute power, and punishing on-chain settlement fees. BitTorrent confronts this bottleneck head-on. Under an evolved strategic narrative, the new whitepaper re-engineers BitTorrent's stack from the ground up, unifying its core capabilities into a cohesive infrastructure. It decisively positions BitTorrent as a comprehensive infrastructure ecosystem spanning content distribution, decentralized compute, and on-chain scaling and settlement, driven by a tripartite synergy uniting the BitTorrent Mainnet, the BTTInferGrid decentralized compute network, and the BTTC scaling network.

Within this reimagined architecture, individual verticals no longer operate in silos; they function as interlocking gears. BitTorrent Mainnet acts as the ecosystem's primary gateway and data distribution layer, driving peer-to-peer content delivery to connect global users, nodes, and bandwidth at scale. In tandem, the newly integrated BTTInferGrid powers the decentralized compute layer, matching distributed GPU capacity with active demand to deliver elastic, cost-efficient, and verifiable AI inference for developers and dApps. Bridging these layers, BTTC anchors Layer 2 scaling, cross-chain interoperability, and settlement across networks like TRON, Ethereum, and BNB Chain. Leveraging EVM compatibility, low gas fees, and high-frequency throughput, it executes service settlements, node staking, reward distributions, and cross-chain payments. Unifying the entire network, the native BTT token serves as the core economic engine, covering critical utilities across resource payments, gas fees, node incentives, staking, and governance.









Uniting distributed content delivery, decentralized compute, on-chain execution, and tokenomics, the reborn BitTorrent stands as an open infrastructure network built for the Web3 and AI frontier. The strategic integration of an AI compute tier decisively drives BitTorrent beyond data routing into high-value intelligent processing and full-stack solutions. Each product line operates as an independent service tier for users and developers while integrating via standardized interfaces and the BTT tokenomic engine. Together, they establish a closed-loop infrastructure pipeline spanning data distribution, compute execution, outcome verification, and on-chain settlement.

Above all, BitTorrent's next chapter comes down to its community and the builders. The updated whitepaper refines BTT governance, putting real decision-making power and tangible economic rewards directly into the hands of the community. That philosophy comes alive through a 100% decentralized buyback-and-burn model, ensuring that every dollar earned by the network is transparently returned to token holders and ecosystem contributors.

Backing its Web3 and AI evolution with an ongoing BTT buyback-and-burn model marks a defining leap for BitTorrent. It confirms strong profitability and durable business foundations, laying down a direct blueprint to lead decentralized infrastructure. With its value-capture flywheel running at full speed, BitTorrent moves into the future of Web3 and AI with fresh momentum, an open architecture, and lasting staying power.

BitTorrent Team

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