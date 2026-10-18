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Azerbaijani Judokas Conclude The Asian Open Cup With 14 Medals (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-18 03:16:04

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Asian Open Cup in judo has concluded in the Kazakh city of Aktau.

On the second day of the competition, Azerbaijani judokas won one gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

Sudaba Aghayeva (70 kg), having defeated all her opponents, claimed the gold medal. Madina Kaisynova (+78 kg) finished the tournament with a silver medal.

The bronze medals went to Janpolad Aliyev and Elmar Gasimov (both in the 100 kg category), Subhan Akhundov (+100 kg) and Alina Kugaeva (70 kg).

On the first day of the competition, silver medals were won by Nazir Talibov (66 kg), Kamran Suleymanov (73 kg), Farida Mirzoyeva (52 kg) and Ulviya Bayramova (57 kg). Rashad Yelkiyev (66 kg), Nariman Mirzoyev and Rufat Shovletov (both 73 kg), as well as Gulnara Bayramova (57 kg), claimed bronze medals.

Thus, Azerbaijani judokas concluded the two-day Asian Open Cup with a total of 14 medals, including one gold, five silver and eight bronze.













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Trend News Agency

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