Tiger Shroff Attack Case: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says, 'Gangs Will Not Be Spared'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacted to the firing incident on actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening.

Terming the incident as 'concerning' and 'condemnable', he assured that anyone who attempts to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra will not be spared.

Shinde revealed that their first priority is the safety of the citizens, both celebrity and non-celebrity.

Addressing the media, he shared, "This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I strongly condemn it. I have spoken with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, and Tiger Shroff has also spoken with him. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down and apprehend those responsible and we will respond to them in their own language."

"Our current priority is to keep Mumbai and its citizens safe. Whether it is a celebrity or an ordinary citizen, ensuring their safety is the responsibility of both the police and the government. There will be no laxity in this regard, and no gang, whoever they may be, will be spared," he went on to add.

Shinde further referred to the Mumbai police crackdown on organised crime back in the 1990s.

Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday evening. While the 'Baaghi' is reported to be safe, his driver has been injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also directed the Police Commissioner to immediately investigate the matter and take strict action against those found responsible.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also expressed deep anguish, saying that the attack on Tiger is not an isolated incident.

A part of their Tweet read, "Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe? (sic)."