Lithuania Foils Arson Attempt At Starlink Equipment Facility

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An attempt to set fire to a facility storing Starlink communications equipment was thwarted in Lithuania, Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius said.

"Shortly after midnight last night, an attempt was made to set fire to a Lithuanian facility where Starlink communications equipment is stored. The security services had warned the facility of possible attacks, and security had been strengthened. The attempt failed," Sinkevičius wrote on Facebook.

The prime minister also said that a drone crashed near the village of Juodėnai in the Panevėžys district on the morning of October 18.

Security services are currently searching for the drone's wreckage.

In response to the incidents, Sinkevičius will convene a meeting of the National Security Commission. The agenda will include a discussion of granting security services special powers to neutralize unmanned aerial vehicles.

In September, a Starlink station caught fire in Poland's Masovian Voivodeship, with flames engulfing its power supply system and backup generator.

Image: Wojtek Radwanski / AFP via Getty Images