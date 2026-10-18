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US Resumes Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine After Pause, Zelenskyy Says

US Resumes Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine After Pause, Zelenskyy Says


Date: 2026-10-18 03:06:07

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the United States has resumed sharing intelligence with Ukraine after a pause that lasted for an unspecified period.

In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Zelenskyy also expressed hope that talks with US officials could take place this week.

No further details have been provided about the resumption of intelligence sharing.

Earlier, in an interview with NPR, Zelenskyy said the administration of US President Donald Trump had warned that it could suspend intelligence sharing with Ukraine if Ukrainian forces did not stop striking Russian oil refineries.

The president noted that Ukraine works with many countries on intelligence, but receives information about Russian ballistic missile launches specifically from the US.

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AzerNews

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