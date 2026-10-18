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Iranian Parliament Approves New Defense Minister

Iranian Parliament Approves New Defense Minister


Date: 2026-10-18 03:06:07

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran's parliament has approved the appointment of Mehrdad Akhlaghi Kitabchi as the country's defense minister, Press TV reported.

A total of 237 lawmakers voted in favor of his appointment.

President Masoud Pezeshkian nominated Kitabchi for the post on October 5. Majid ibn al-Reza had been serving as acting defense minister before the appointment.

In a programme ​presented to lawmakers, Akhlaqi pledged to rebuild the country's military-industrial infrastructure, accelerate the development of defence technologies and expand cooperation with private-sector companies.

Kitabchi previously held senior positions in Iran's defense industry and aerospace sector.

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AzerNews

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