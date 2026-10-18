Iranian Parliament Approves New Defense Minister
Iran's parliament has approved the appointment of Mehrdad Akhlaghi Kitabchi as the country's defense minister, Press TV reported.
A total of 237 lawmakers voted in favor of his appointment.
President Masoud Pezeshkian nominated Kitabchi for the post on October 5. Majid ibn al-Reza had been serving as acting defense minister before the appointment.
In a programme presented to lawmakers, Akhlaqi pledged to rebuild the country's military-industrial infrastructure, accelerate the development of defence technologies and expand cooperation with private-sector companies.
Kitabchi previously held senior positions in Iran's defense industry and aerospace sector.
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