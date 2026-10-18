Azerbaijan's Mine Crisis Takes Centre Stage At Photo Exposition In Rome

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The next photo exposition as part of the international campaign “Mine-free world,” carried out in Europe by Azerbaijan's“Gilavar Photo Club” Public Union, was organized in Rome, the capital of Italy.

This initiative, consistently implemented across Europe, has evolved into an ongoing humanitarian appeal to the international community regarding Azerbaijan's landmine problem. Although the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan has ended, the grave threat posed to civilians by landmines planted during the period of occupation persists, with each new victim underscoring the urgency of addressing this critical humanitarian issue.

As part of this campaign, a series of photo expositions were held on October 5 in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 7 in Brno, the Czech Republic, on October 9 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on October 11 in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on October 13 in Zagreb, Croatia, and on October 15 in Salzburg, Austria.

Visitors were informed that the extensive contamination of Azerbaijani territories with mines by Armenia during the occupation and the continued failure to provide accurate mine maps are among the greatest obstacles to the safe return of Azerbaijanis to their native lands.

The“Gilavar” Photo Club is a 2026 winner of the grant competition“Initiatives on the Problem of Mines and Unexploded Ordnance,” jointly announced by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Garabagh Revival Fund, in partnership with ANAMA.