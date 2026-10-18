Turkish Deputy FM Reaffirms Ankara's Strong Ties With Baku On Independence Day

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Zafer Sırakaya, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, has congratulated Azerbaijan on 18 October, Independence Restoration Day, emphasising the strong historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

In a message shared on X social media, Sırakaya said:“I congratulate the Republic of Azerbaijan on its October 18 – Independence Restoration Day.

“The deep historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen and carry forward into the future on the basis of mutual respect, sovereignty, and shared interests.”

His message reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, building on their shared history, cultural bonds and common interests.