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British Ambassador Highlights Bilateral Ties In Independence Day Message To Azerbaijan

British Ambassador Highlights Bilateral Ties In Independence Day Message To Azerbaijan


Date: 2026-10-18 03:06:04

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman has congratulated Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its independence.

The ambassador shared his message on the social media platform X.

"Today, we are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the restoration of the State Independence of Azerbaijan.

I sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and wish for our countries' partnership to strengthen even further in the years ahead!" Norman wrote.

Azerbaijan marks the Day of Restoration of Independence on 18 October, commemorating the historic decision that re-established the country's sovereignty in 1991 and affirmed its links with the first independent Azerbaijani state

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AzerNews

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