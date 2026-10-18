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President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Weekly Summary Of His Activities

President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Weekly Summary Of His Activities


Date: 2026-10-18 03:06:02

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A video summarizing President Ilham Aliyev's weekly activities was shared on his official social media accounts.

AzerNEWS presents the video:

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AzerNews

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