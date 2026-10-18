U.S. Resumes Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine Zelensky
“We are very thankful for this. Now it works,” he said.
Zelensky told moderator Kristen Welker that, in the view of Ukrainian officials, SpaceX's decision to restrict the operation of Elon Musk's Starlink system was a response to a“message from American government.”
Commenting on President Donald Trump's statement earlier this week that the Ukrainian leader was“more difficult to deal with than Putin,” Zelensky said he had been“very hones” in his dealings with Trump.
“Maybe it's not very polite,” he said, but it is“better to have partners who are very open and clear than to have those who are killers, even with a smile on their face.”
Zelensky warned that President Trump's agreement with Russia on diesel fuel supplies“will strengthen Putin in his will to occupy us.”
Announcing the agreement, Trump expressed hope that it would help address the sharp rise in fuel prices to some extent.Read also: Rubio says Ukraine does not have access to Starshield
Zelensky, however, noted that the agreement wouldn't have“a real influence” on oil prices in the United States, as the increase was caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz rather than the situation in Ukraine.
“I don't know all the reasons why President Trump makes such deals,” he said.
As reported by Ukrinform, with U.S. approval, Russia will immediately supply 300,000 metric tons of diesel fuel to the global market and significantly increase its exports going forward.
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