Malokaterynivka In Zaporizhzhia Region Remains Under Ukrainian Control CCD
“The statement by Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov that Malokaterynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region has allegedly been captured and that Russian troops are within five kilometers of Zaporizhzhia is false,” the statement said.
Kravchuk told the center that the settlement remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To confirm this, Ukrainian service members from the 128th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade recorded a video directly from Malokaterynivka.
Meanwhile, the distance from the line of combat engagement to the southern outskirts of Zaporizhzhia is approximately 25 kilometers.
“If Gerasimov lies even about things that are easy to verify, how much credibility should be given to all the other statements by Russia's Defense Ministry about the 'capture' of Ukrainian settlements? These are just more fairy tales for Putin, not a true picture of the situation on the front line,” Kravchuk said.
“Russian propaganda is once again spreading false claims about the alleged capture of Ukrainian settlements, attempting to pass off wishful thinking as reality,” the Center for Countering Disinformation said.Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 2,090 over past day
As Ukrinform reported, the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Azov, denied Russian claims that Russian troops had allegedly captured Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Novotroitske and Petrivka in the Donetsk region.
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