Fire Extinguished In Odesa Apartment Building Following Russian Attack
According to the State Emergency Service, a child was injured in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on a residential building. The attack damaged the roof, boiler room and apartments on the building's 19th floor. A fire also broke out.
“Rescuers extinguished the fire, prevented it from spreading and evacuated residents,” the statement said.
Emergency Service psychologists also worked at the scene. More than 50 rescuers were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.Read also: Russian forces hit apartment building in Odesa, injure child
As Ukrinform reported, emergency power cuts were introduced in the Odesa region on October 18 following a Russian attack.
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