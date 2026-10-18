Sybiha Urges Europe To Ban Russian Military Personnel From Entering EU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

“To protect Europe, close the European door to Russians now. Russian combatants and their family members should not be allowed to enter the EU. We need real entry bans as soon as possible,” the minister wrote.

He noted that similar measures have already been implemented at the national level, particularly in Estonia, and that they are entirely realistic and effective.

The minister emphasized that a decision at the EU-wide level would be particularly appropriate“right now, when Putin is rounding up new cannon fodder off the streets.”

“Every Russian man recruited to fight against Ukraine should know: by signing a contract with the invading army, he is also signing a ban on entering Europe and the rest of the world. Non-essential visas for Russian nationals must be restricted to the maximum extent across all European states. This is a matter of national security for every European country,” Sybiha emphasized.

The foreign minister added that Russian diplomats should also not be allowed to move freely throughout Europe.

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“Russian diplomats should also not be able to move freely across Europe. Russia's attacks on Europe are no longer merely hybrid. They are growing in intensity and scale. This demands urgent action. Only tough pressure can stop Putin,” Sybiha stressed.

As previously reported, in September, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas stated that the European Union is preparing new measures against the Russian economy, particularly targeting the shadow fleet, and is also discussing new restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats, a visa ban for former combatants, and a review of the policy on tourist visas for Russian citizens.