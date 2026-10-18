Ukraine's FM: Russian EW Systems Likely Caused Drone Incident In Lithuania

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

“We regret the incident that occurred this morning in Lithuanian airspace, which may have resulted from Russian electronic warfare diverting drones during an operation against legitimate military targets in Russia,” the diplomat wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine apologizes“for any inconvenience, risks, and concerns that may have arisen as a result of this incident.”

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“We are committed to sharing all relevant information with our Lithuanian partners to establish the full circumstances of the incident. We will continue to work closely together to prevent similar incidents in the future,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted.

Tykhyi thanked Lithuania for its support of Ukraine in countering Russian aggression,“which is the root cause of security threats in our region.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Lithuanian authorities are investigating reports of a possible drone crash in the Pasvalys district following the declaration of an air raid alert.