Russian Forces Launch Another Attack On Critical Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, made this statement during a television broadcast, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The enemy continues its massive attacks. Just half an hour ago, a critical facility in Vinnytsia region came under fire once again. I want to ask residents of the region to use electricity sparingly and not to turn on multiple appliances at the same time to avoid overloading the grid,” Zabolotna said.

According to her, efforts to repair the damage from previous strikes are ongoing in the region.

The official emphasized that this past week has been the most difficult for the region since the start of the full-scale war.

“Throughout the week, the enemy carried out massive aerial attacks. There were 218 aerial targets in the region, primarily 'Shahed' drones.” Unfortunately, we've suffered damage to critical infrastructure, primarily energy facilities; Ukrzaliznytsia facilities were also hit, and there's damage to the civilian industrial sector and residential buildings. Worst of all, we have seven casualties,” she added.

According to her, four of the injured were hospitalized.

“One woman is in the most critical condition. She has undergone surgery and is currently in the intensive care unit; her condition is serious but stable. The other three victims are in moderate condition,” said the head of the Regional State Administration.

After the strikes on October 16, Vinnytsia was left without power, causing the main water treatment plant to shut down.

“We must understand that switching critical infrastructure to backup power does not mean an immediate restoration of electricity and water supply. For example, from the moment the system is restarted until water is fully restored to Vinnytsia residents' homes, it takes 6 to 8 hours of stable power grid operation. Unfortunately, after power engineers began restoration efforts, they had to restart the process several times,” noted the head of the Regional State Administration.

Critical infrastructure damaged in Russian air attack onregion

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of October 16 and overnight on the 17th, the Vinnytsia region suffered one of the most massive attacks since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. It was reported that six people were injured. Critical infrastructure facilities were switched to backup power sources.

On the night of October 18, the enemy again attacked critical infrastructure, causing emergency power outages across the region.

On the morning of October 18 in Vinnytsia, public transit returned to its routes following the power outage and is operating on the weekend schedule. Mayor Serhii Morgunov stated that power companies are continuing to work on stabilizing the grid. The mayor urged residents to use electricity sparingly and to keep a supply of drinking and non-potable water at home in case of water supply disruptions.