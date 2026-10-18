Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces Have Liberated More Territory Since Start Of Fall Than Russia Has Captured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in an evening video address, according to Ukrinform.

“The report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty was important. I thank our soldiers. We are seeing results on the front lines. The situation in Dobropillia: we are repelling Russian attempts to storm our positions there and thwarting infiltrations. It's not easy, but our boys are doing it,” he said.

The head of state emphasized that Ukrainian troops are defending their positions on other fronts in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

“We are recording the results of operations by the Airborne Forces and the Third Army Corps-our active defense. This year's trend continues: since the beginning of fall, our soldiers have liberated more territory than the Russians have managed to capture. And it has been the same in other parts of the year,” the President stated.

According to him, the defenders continue to apply pressure on the front lines.

“Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Orikhiv, Novopavlivka, Novoandriivka, and Velykomykhailivka-all are under Ukraine's control. And we are defending areas near Kramatorsk. We are defeating the Russians 20 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia, not five, as someone over there in Russia is trying to convince Putin,” the President emphasized.

At the same time, he assured that the Ukrainian front is strong.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to every soldier and every unit that is fully carrying out their missions.

He singled out the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, which is operating in the Oleksandrivka sector, for its confident assault operations and sound combat planning.

“I thank the soldiers of the 128th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, which is also fighting with confidence and destroying the occupier's forces in the direction of our city of Zaporizhzhia. I thank the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems and the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems. Thank you, soldiers, for your outstanding results in defeating the occupier in the Donetsk region. We thank our assault units on the Pokrovsk front. We should also commend today the soldiers of the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the timely and precise delivery of our long-range strikes into Russian territory. And I also thank the soldiers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and our intelligence agencies-the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (FISU)-for their precision. Thank you all! Well done!” Zelensky added.

U.S. resumes intelligence sharing with Ukraine –

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the U.S. has resumed the exchange of intelligence data with Ukraine after a period during which it had been suspended.

Photo: Office of the President