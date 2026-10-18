Russian UAV Strike Hits Car In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Two People
“At around 9:30 a.m. in the village of Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv District, an enemy FPV drone struck a VAZ 2121 car. A 58-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife were injured,” the statement reads.
According to the prosecutor's office, the victims' injuries are not life-threatening.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into alleged war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
In total, according to the prosecutor's office, four civilians were injured in the region over the past 24 hours as a result of UAV attacks.Read also: Russian drone strikes minibus in Kharkiv region, injuring two
As previously reported, on October 18 at approximately 8:30 a.m., a Russian drone struck a Volkswagen T4 minibus on the Velykyi Burluk–Nova Oleksandrivka highway in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, a 49-year-old man was injured, and a 55-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.
Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine
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