Zelensky Discusses Next Steps In Diplomacy With Trump's Representatives

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this on Facebook.

“Peace comes only through strength and cooperation built on trust. We are doing everything on our part to ensure this and to ensure that America's position is strong and helps bring about the peace that everyone-except Russia-has been waiting for for more than four and a half years,” Zelensky noted.

In particular, he said that during his conversation with Witkoff and Kushner, they discussed the results of the meeting between the Ukrainian and U.S. teams in Florida.

“In fact, our teams are in constant communication. We are also preparing the next steps in diplomacy. We are constantly informing our partners about the actual situation regarding Russian shelling, which does not stop for a single minute, and about air defense issues. A great deal depends on America's position here,” Zelensky noted.

U.S. resumes intelligence sharing with Ukraine – Zelensky

In addition, he emphasized that Ukraine remains ready to work constructively, honestly, and toward tangible results.“I thank everyone in the U.S. who supports this approach and Ukraine,” the head of state added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian side is ready to meet with American partners in the coming days. The corresponding proposal has already been conveyed to U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Photo: Office of the President