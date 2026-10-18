Zelensky Announces Meetings In Europe To Strengthen Ukraine's Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address, Ukrinform reports.

“This week has been very significant in terms of cooperation with Europeans. Europe clearly understands what is happening and that Ukraine must be supported – and supported more in protecting lives. We are working to secure air defense. This is, of course, the top priority. There will be meetings in Europe as early as next week that should help us – help us significantly,” he said.

Zelensky said he had spoken with U.S. President's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“Our teams maintain virtually nonstop communication, and our teams are in contact every day. Clearly, there are many things that matter to all of us, and this war must be brought to an end – we are doing everything we can to achieve that. And we are trying to ensure that America's position is strong,” the head of state emphasized.

He stressed that peace comes only through strength and sincere cooperation.

“I thank everyone in America who supports us – Ukraine, our people – in this. People are always on the side of justice,” Zelensky added.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is providing its partners with details of the situation on the front line, information about Russia's efforts to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as well as all the details of the capabilities Ukraine and its partners can deploy together.

“We must work swiftly – and we must deliver results for our peoples, our countries, and bring peace closer – real and fair peace that everyone is so eagerly awaiting. Everyone. Ukraine is ready to work, ready to work quickly, ready to work constructively, ready to work honestly, and this is precisely the approach we expect from all our partners – from Europeans and, of course, from the American side,” the President stressed.

discusses next steps in diplomacy with Trump's representative

He said that the sides also discussed air defense during the meeting, particularly the supply of Patriot systems, which depends on the United States and which“can save many lives.”

“We are preparing further diplomatic steps. Thank you to everyone who stands with us, with Ukraine!” Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States had resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine after suspending it for a period of time.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine