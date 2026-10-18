Ukraine's FP-1 Drones Hit Oil And Digital Infrastructure In St. Petersburg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The drone manufacturer Fire Point reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The St. Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of the region's largest oil-handling facilities, handling the receipt, storage and shipment of petroleum products, including for export. Its total capacity is 12.5 million tons per year.

The Defense Forces also struck a VKontakte data center near St. Petersburg, Fire Point said. FP-1 drones hit the facility in the settlement of Novosergiivka in the Leningrad region. It is one of VKontakte's key data centers, used to store and process data, including users' photos, videos and other content.

According to previously published data, the facility had more than 20,000 servers and 640 server racks.

The facility sustained serious damage. VKontakte users have reported disruptions to the social network.

The Ruchi oil depot was also hit.“Fires broke out at the oil terminal and the oil depot, while serious damage to the data center has also been reported,” Fire Point said.

Ukrainian forces strike Russian drone launch site near Donetsk

As Ukrinform reported, a fire broke out at an oil terminal in St. Petersburg overnight on October 18 following a drone attack.

Photo: Exilenova+