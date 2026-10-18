Portugal, Montenegro Lead Winners At World Travel Awards Europe 2026

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Portugal, Montenegro and several leading travel brands received top honors at the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony 2026, held at Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort in Montenegro on October 17.

The event marked the first time in the awards' 33-year history that Montenegro hosted a World Travel Awards ceremony, bringing together tourism, hospitality and travel industry representatives from across Europe.

Turkish Airlines won the title of Europe's Leading Airline, while Athens was named Europe's Leading City Break Destination. Portugal secured the award for Europe's Leading Destination, with the Algarve recognized as Europe's Leading Beach Destination and the Azores Islands winning in the regional adventure tourism category.

Portugal also celebrated recognition for Dark Sky Alqueva as Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction and Lisbon as Europe's Leading City Destination.

Host country Montenegro featured prominently among the winners. Kotor was named Europe's Leading Emerging Tourism Destination, while Montenegro received the title of Europe's Leading Nature Destination. The awards highlight the country's appeal, from Kotor's UNESCO-listed Old Town to the mountains and Tara River Canyon of Durmitor National Park.

Montenegro's tourism sector plays a significant role in its economy, contributing around a quarter of gross domestic product. International arrivals increased nearly 8 percent year over year during the first half of 2026, according to the event announcement.

National honors went to Montenegro Concierge DMC as the country's Leading Destination Management Company, Merit Starlit Hotel and Residence and Casino as Leading Hotel, Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort as Leading Resort, and Villa Geba Boutique Hotel as Leading Boutique Hotel.

Other European winners included Disneyland Paris as Europe's Leading Theme Park Resort and Dubrovnik as Europe's Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination. Madrid received the Meetings and Conference Destination award, while The Convention Centre Dublin was recognized as Europe's Leading Meetings and Conference Centre. Cannes won the title of Europe's Leading Festival & Event Destination.

Nordic Visitor was named Europe's Leading Tour Operator, Top Atlântico received the Leading Travel Agency award, Europcar was recognized as Leading Car Rental Company, and Mideast Travel Worldwide won the Leading Destination Management Company title.

World Travel Awards founder Graham Cooke praised the winners and thanked the resort and local partners for hosting the ceremony. Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort served as the event's official host partner.

The ceremony was part of the World Travel Awards Grand Tour 2026, which will conclude with the global Grand Final in Tanzania after regional events in destinations including Zanzibar, Dubai, the Maldives and Jamaica.