Safadi, UAE Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional De-Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi held a phone call on Sunday with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing the deep-rooted, historic brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.

During the conversation, the two ministers also reviewed regional developments and joint efforts aimed at halting escalation, restoring calm, and establishing permanent security and stability in the region.

//Petra// AF