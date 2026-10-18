Katamine Inspects Transport And Labor Facilities In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport and Minister of Labor, Nidal Katamine, conducted an inspection tour of several transport and labor facilities in Aqaba Governorate on Sunday to evaluate operations and service delivery standards.

The visit took place on the sidelines of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's official visit to Aqaba to review the port system's operations and development plans.

According to a ministry statement, Katamine's tour included the Jordan Maritime Authority, where he reviewed operational workflows, efforts to modernize maritime services, and progress on digital transformation and service automation aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining procedures.

The minister also visited the Arab Bridge Maritime Company, reviewing its maritime transport operations, passenger traffic management, and role in strengthening regional maritime connectivity, while exploring avenues to improve operational efficiency.

At the Aqaba Port Passenger Terminal, Katamine inspected passenger movement and handling procedures for arrivals and departures to ensure smooth transit and minimal delays.

Turning to labor sector files, Katamine visited the Aqaba Labor Directorate to review service delivery mechanisms and labor affairs procedures, stressing the importance of continuous performance optimization and customer service enhancement.

//Petra// AF