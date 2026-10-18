Jerash Municipality, Royal Automobile Club Partner To Enhance School Zone Traffic Safety

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- The Greater Jerash Municipality and the Royal Automobile Club of Jordan (RACJ) signed a cooperation memorandum on traffic safety on Sunday under the "Safe School Zones" project.

Executed by the RACJ with financial support from the FIA Foundation (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), the initiative aims to create a safer traffic environment for children and students in school surroundings.

Head of the Municipal Committee, Mohammad Bani Yaseen, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in strengthening Jerash's overall traffic safety framework. He noted that protecting school children during their daily commutes represents a top priority requiring joint action among municipal, national, and international institutions.

Bani Yaseen added that the municipality prioritizes infrastructure development and road safety enhancements near educational facilities, stressing the value of leveraging specialized technical expertise to assess traffic hazards and convert field evaluations into practical engineering interventions.

The project focuses on securing safer commuting routes for students by analyzing traffic risk factors and implementing targeted engineering modifications around schools.

//Petra// AF