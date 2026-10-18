3Rd Arab International Plastics, Cosmetics, Packaging Exhibition Opens In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- The third edition of the Arab International Exhibition for Plastics, Cosmetics, Packaging and Wrapping Industries opened on Sunday at the Jordan International Exhibition Center at Mecca Mall, organized by the Arab Federation for Exhibitions and International Conferences (AFEIC) with the participation of over 150 local, regional, and international companies.

The exhibition aims to strengthen the presence of Jordanian industries in foreign markets, unlock new avenues for investment and trade collaboration, and foster networking among businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs to boost national product competitiveness and expand export markets.

Secretary General of AFEIC Mahmoud Al-Jarrah stated that hosting the event in Jordan forms part of the union's efforts to advance the exhibition industry, promote national manufacturing, attract foreign and Arab investments, and encourage regional participation in economic forums held across the Kingdom.

Al-Jarrah noted that the exhibition serves as a key platform for showcasing products, exchanging technical expertise, and forging commercial partnerships, creating new market entry opportunities for Jordanian firms regionally and internationally.

He highlighted the participation of companies from Turkey, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Syria alongside local Jordanian enterprises, adding that this edition features specialized activities hosted in Jordan for the first time.

Al-Jarrah also announced that the second edition of the Jordan Beauty Exhibition ("Beauty Jordan") is scheduled to take place from August 26 to 28, 2027.

The exhibition runs through Tuesday, offering free admission to the public, specialists, and industry stakeholders to explore the latest innovations across the plastics, cosmetics, and packaging sectors.

//Petra// AF