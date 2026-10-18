Saudi Civil Defense: Six Injured By Projectile Launched From Yemen Toward Najran
Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Saudi Civil Defense announced on Sunday that six citizens were injured after a projectile launched by the Houthi movement struck a residential area in the city of Najran.
In a press statement released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the official spokesman for Civil Defense reported that the incident also resulted in material damage to three residential houses and three vehicles. He emphasized that attempts to target civilian objects constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
//Petra// AF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment