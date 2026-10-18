Saudi Civil Defense: Six Injured By Projectile Launched From Yemen Toward Najran

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Saudi Civil Defense announced on Sunday that six citizens were injured after a projectile launched by the Houthi movement struck a residential area in the city of Najran.

In a press statement released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the official spokesman for Civil Defense reported that the incident also resulted in material damage to three residential houses and three vehicles. He emphasized that attempts to target civilian objects constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

//Petra// AF