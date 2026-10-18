Jordan Press Association Sets Conditions, Quota For 2027 Hajj Press Delegation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- The Board of the Jordan Press Association (JPA) held an extraordinary session on Sunday, chaired by President Tariq Al-Momani, to establish the terms and selection mechanism for journalists nominated to participate in the official 2027 Jordanian Hajj delegation.

The session follows the allocation of eight seats for JPA members, reflecting a 50 percent reduction in Jordan's overall Hajj visa quota compared to previous seasons.

In a statement released Sunday, the JPA explained that it received an official communication from the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs requesting the names of nominees for the upcoming Hajj season within the association's allocated quota, pursuant to administrative and financial regulations governing Hajj and Umrah affairs.

The JPA outlined specific eligibility criteria and document requirements for applicants. Nominees must be registered active members on the JPA roster, employed by a licensed media outlet, and nominated officially by their employer. Candidates must not have previously participated in JPA Hajj delegations.

Required documentation includes an official Social Security statement proving active employment at a media organization, a passport valid through October 30, 2027, two personal photos with a white background, and a vaccination certificate against meningococcal meningitis. Passports must be machine-readable and newly issued rather than extended.

The association called on media organizations wishing to nominate employees to attach their 2026 Media Commission license to the application, emphasizing that all required documents must strictly meet the established criteria.

The JPA confirmed that the deadline for submitting applications at its headquarters in Amman is 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

//Petra// AF