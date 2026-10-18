Beyond The Fairways: Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Partnerships Bring Joy To Young Learners

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Strategic partnerships and meaningful community engagement are powerful instruments for transforming lives, nurturing hope and strengthening the bond between the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the communities it serves.

The Kenya Defence Forces Golf Association (KDFGA), in partnership with Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club and Kenafric Group, conducted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach benefiting pupils of Moi Forces Academy and Moi Airbase Primary School.

Led by KDFGA Chairman Brigadier Victor Kangethe, alongside East Africa Junior Golf Rankings (EAJGR) Commissioner Mr James Rattos and other representatives, the initiative brought festive cheer to the learners through donations of books, slippers, biscuits and sweets ahead of the long school holiday and Christmas festivities.

Beyond the donations, the outreach underscored the value of military–private sector collaboration in advancing children's welfare, supporting education and fostering a culture of compassion and shared social responsibility.

The initiative reaffirmed KDFGA's commitment to leveraging strategic partnerships beyond sporting excellence to make a positive impact on communities, demonstrating that the spirit of service extends beyond the military's core mandate to nurturing young lives, inspiring hope and investing in future generations.

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