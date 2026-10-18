Gujarat Vidyapith Trains Students In Natural Farming, Teaches Preparation Of Bio-Inputs

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 19 (IANS) Gujarat Vidyapith is training students in natural farming through monthly practical sessions on its campus, teaching them to prepare natural fertilisers and pest-control formulations as part of efforts to promote chemical-free food production and environmental conservation.

The students receive 20 hours of training every month, covering both the theory and practice of natural farming, including the cultivation of vegetables using natural methods.

The programme also introduces them to the potential benefits of reducing the use of chemical fertilisers and adopting farming practices that support soil health.

Binesh Kothiwar, a student at Gujarat Vidyapith, said the training had helped students understand how natural farming could improve crop yields, soil quality, food and health.

"We have learnt that natural farming can bring significant improvements to our lives, including improvements in crop yields, soil, food and health. Therefore, our effort is to implement natural farming across Gujarat," he added.

Another student, Janvi Jadav, said the extensive use of chemical fertilisers had raised concerns about health and highlighted the need to give greater importance to natural farming.

"At present, chemical fertilisers are being used extensively, and this is leading to the spread of several diseases. Therefore, it would be good if we give importance to natural farming and work towards it. Here, we have learnt about its importance and also understood how to practise it," she added.

According to the university administration, the training is being conducted under the motto of "health, prosperity and conservation of resources".

Students are taught about the harmful effects of chemical farming and fertilisers, alongside methods of preparing natural agricultural inputs using cow dung.

These include Beejamrit, Jeevamrit and Ghan Jeevamrit, which are used in natural farming, as well as natural fertilisers and pest-control formulations.

Students are also given practical experience in preparing and using these inputs on the campus.

Gujarat Vidyapith Vice-Chancellor Harshad Patel said natural farming had been included as a subject in the BRS curriculum to help students gain both theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

"We have included natural farming as a subject in the BRS curriculum. To ensure that students gain practical experience on the campus itself, we have made arrangements to grow vegetables through natural farming here," he said.

Students are also being taught how Jeevamrit and Ghan Jeevamrit are prepared, produced and used in cultivation.

Assistant Professor Shailesh Chaudhary said students prepare Beejamrit, Jeevamrit and Ghan Jeevamrit themselves for use in providing nourishment to crops.

"Once the entire crop has grown, if there is any problem related to disease or pests, we use Agniastra and Neemastra to control the pests," he added.

The campus-based training combines classroom instruction with hands-on cultivation, allowing students to learn the preparation of natural farming inputs and their application during crop production.