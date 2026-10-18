Exposure Of Iranian Agents In Germany: Another Provocation Set To Tune Of Azerbaijani National Anthem (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Another action by the anti-Azerbaijani network in Germany has ended in fiasco. This small-scale demonstration, supposedly aimed at protesting against “issues in Azerbaijan,” particularly the unified school uniform policy, has exposed yet another blatant provocation by foreign intelligence services, especially the Iranian network.

Video footage circulated following the demonstration clearly shows that the overwhelming majority of its organizers and participants are not Azerbaijani citizens, but foreign nationals and individuals who closely cooperate with foreign intelligence services. The Iranian national flags, as well as portraits of Iran's religious leaders visible in the footage, provide a clear indication of the ideological center behind the event and who is pulling the strings.

Although the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played in the background, the Iranian flags raised at the event and the composition of the participants demonstrate that this rally has nothing to do with Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani national anthem being played in the shadow of Iranian flags is also an obvious act of political manipulation by the rally's organizers and a blatant sign of disrespect for our country's national symbols.

The extremely small number of participants, the overwhelming majority of whom are representatives of foreign countries, demonstrates the failure of this provocative attempt and once again exposes the true face of the anti-Azerbaijani network in Europe.

We present footage from the“show” organized by foreign agents of influence in Germany.

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