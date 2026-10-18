IAF Airlifts Leh Patient For Emergency Medical Care In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) An Indian Air Force (IAF) cargo aircraft flew an ailing civilian from Leh to Delhi airbase in a humanitarian action over harsh terrain and weather at the high-altitude, an official said.

Soon after the IAF plan arrived in Delhi, a waiting ambulance carried the ailing person to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) for providing life-saving treatment, the official added on Sunday.

In a post on social media platform X, the Western Air Command shared information about the evacuation and said, "An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft undertook a short-notice casualty evacuation late at night, airlifting a critically-ill 30-year-old civilian patient from Leh to Palam for further medical care."

"The mission was carried out in darkness and challenging weather conditions, requiring a high degree of operational preparedness, professional coordination and timely execution," it added.

"The patient was subsequently transferred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further treatment. The mission reflects the IAF's operational readiness and its ability to respond promptly to critical humanitarian requirements, including medical evacuation under challenging conditions," it said.

Earlier, to commemorate the 94th Air Force Day, Air Force Station Ambala under Western Air Command (WAC) organised a display of Air Force capability through showcasing of war waging resources and articles.

In a message on X, the WAC said, "Students and NCC cadets were invited from nearby schools and colleges, providing them with an opportunity to gain first-hand insights into the capabilities, technological advancements and operational prowess of the Indian Air Force."

"As an inter-services integration and outreach effort, personnel of IAF, local civil administration, MES, Police, Civil Medical and higher educational institutes were also invited to experience field level IAF capability," it added.

"Through such outreach initiatives, the Indian Air Force continues to live up to its commitment and strengthen its engagement with the future generation, inspiring future leaders to serve the nation with pride," it said.