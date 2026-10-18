PM Awas Yojana Transforms Lives Of Poor Families In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

MENAFN - IANS) Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 19 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has brought a significant change in the lives of several economically weaker families in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. The scheme has turned their long-cherished dream of owning a permanent home into reality.

For families who once struggled to live under leaking roofs and in dilapidated houses, the scheme has provided not just concrete homes but also a sense of security, dignity and hope for a better future.

Beneficiaries Ram Kishori and Roma Kumari expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that having a permanent roof over their heads has transformed their lives.

Ram Kishori, a resident of Narendra Nagar, while interacting with IANS, recalled the difficulties her family faced before receiving assistance under the scheme. Her previous house was in a precarious condition, with a roof made of wooden poles that leaked during rains, making everyday life extremely difficult.

"Earlier, our lives were full of difficulties. The roof was supported by wooden poles, and water would leak through it. We faced a lot of problems living in such conditions. Now, I have a permanent roof over my head, and it has made life much better," she said.

She said the financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh enabled her to construct a house equipped with two rooms, a kitchen, a toilet, a bathroom, a staircase and a gallery.

Emphasising the importance of owning a home, Ram Kishori said having a permanent shelter was one of the biggest dreams of every individual.

"Every person dreams of having a house. I now have my own home, and my life has improved considerably. A person can earn and arrange food, but without a roof over their head, how can the dream of a secure life be fulfilled? Once there is a place to live, one can face all other challenges and difficulties," she said.

Another beneficiary from the same locality, Roma Kumari, shared a similar experience, recalling how her family struggled in a house with a leaking roof.

She said the assistance under PMAY helped her build a permanent house with all essential facilities, including two rooms, a kitchen and sanitation facilities.

Roma said the new house had brought considerable improvement to her family's living conditions and given them a sense of stability.

Both beneficiaries credited the government scheme for fulfilling their long-standing dream of owning a proper home and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support.