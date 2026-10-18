Government Welfare Schemes Bring Relief To Beneficiary In Maharashtra's Amravati

MENAFN - IANS) Amravati (Maharashtra), Oct 19 (IANS) Various government welfare schemes launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought significant relief to beneficiaries in Maharashtra, with people acknowledging the support received through initiatives aimed at improving housing, cooking facilities, and food security.

Anita Arun Shukla, a beneficiary from Amravati, said on Sunday that she had received assistance under several government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the public distribution system (ration scheme).

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Shukla said these initiatives had helped her and her family and that she was extremely happy with the benefits extended through the government's welfare programmes.

"I have benefited from almost every scheme introduced by PM Narendra Modi. I have received benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Modi's Ujjwala Yojana, and the ration scheme. All these benefits have reached me through the government's initiatives," she added.

Shukla said she deeply admired the Prime Minister and wholeheartedly supported his leadership.

"We love PM Narendra Modi from the bottom of our hearts, and we stand with him. We will continue to support him. I like all the schemes introduced by him, and I am very happy that we have a leader like PM Narendra Modi at this time. It is difficult to find someone like him," she added.

Describing PM Modi as a prominent personality, she said that she appreciated his work and the initiatives taken by his government for the welfare of ordinary citizens.

"He is a very distinguished personality, and I like all his work. I sincerely thank him from the bottom of my heart for the benefits and support we have received through his schemes," she added.

The beneficiary's account highlights how multiple welfare initiatives are reaching households and providing support across different aspects of everyday life, including access to housing, cleaner cooking fuel and subsidised food supplies.

Shukla reiterated her gratitude towards the Prime Minister, saying she was happy with the benefits received through the various government programmes.