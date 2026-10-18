MP Police Bust Illegal Cannabis Cultivation In Neemuch, Dhar Seize Plants Worth Nearly Rs 6 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday continued their crackdown on illegal narcotics with major seizures of cannabis plants from eight fields in Neemuch and Dhar districts.

As Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Director General of Police Kailash Makwana have called for stern action against narcotics drug peddlers, joint police teams exposed illegal cannabis cultivation in the two districts. More than 52,000 green cannabis plants weighing over 34 quintals, with an estimated value of Rs 5.89 crore, were seized. Eight cases have been registered under the NDPS Act.

In Neemuch district, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas, four joint teams from Kukdeshwar, Manasa and Rampura police stations conducted aerial surveillance with drones on October 16, followed by intensive physical searching. The teams found cannabis being grown under the cover of high stone fencing and maize crops in four separate fields.

Police seized 51,000 green cannabis plants weighing 27.95 quintals, valued at approximately Rs 2.79 crore. Four cases have been registered against the landowners and illegal occupants under the NDPS Act, a police statement said.

In Dhar district, under Operation 'Prahaar' led by Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma, Manawar police acted on a tip-off on October 16. Three teams simultaneously raided different fields in village Boharla under Umraban outpost and recovered 1,223 green cannabis plants weighing 1,621.98 kg, grown between cotton and tur crops. The estimated value is about Rs 2.43 crore. Three cases have been registered under the NDPS Act.

In another action under the same operation, teams from Bag police station and Dehri outpost raided a field in Bakalyapura of village Kaneri on October 17 on specific information. They seized 586 green cannabis plants weighing 446.6 kg, hidden among cotton crops, valued at Rs 66.99 lakh. A case has been registered against the accused at Bag police station. Anti-narcotics drive will continue in a more aggressive way, the DGP said.