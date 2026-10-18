INS Sudarshini Departs Oman's Salalah, Continues Lokayan-2026 Transoceanic Deployment

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Indian Navy's three-masted sail training ship INS Sudarshini has departed Salalah in Oman after a four-day port call, continuing her historic transoceanic deployment Lokayan-2026, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The ship visited Salalah from October 14 to 17, during which professional interactions and sporting engagements with the Royal Navy of Oman fostered camaraderie and strengthened people-to-people ties, the Ministry said.

“The voyage reflects the Indian Navy's rich maritime heritage and its commitment to nurturing professional seamanship, resilience and leadership among naval trainees,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“As Lokayan-2026 progresses through its tenth month, INS Sudarshini's voyage exemplifies the Indian Navy's spirit of exploration, professional excellence and commitment to maritime diplomacy. Traversing international waters, the ship serves as an ambassador of India, fostering goodwill and maritime partnerships while carrying the civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and advancing the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions),” it added.

On Friday, INS Sudarshini welcomed over 500 members of the Indian diaspora on board at Oman's Salalah, including children and teachers from Indian School Salalah, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said.

“INS Sudarshini welcomed over 500 members of the Indian diaspora at Salalah, including children and teachers from Indian School Salalah, for a visit onboard the Indian Navy's premier sail training ship. The crew introduced the visitors to life onboard a sail ship and shared enriching experiences from their ongoing transoceanic expedition 'Lokayan-26',” the Embassy had posted on X.

“The visit instilled a sense of pride among the visiting diaspora about the growing capabilities and widely-reckoned seafaring tradition of the Indian Navy,” it added.

The 10-month Lokayan 26 transoceanic expedition commenced from Kochi on January 20, with INS Sudarshini scheduled to cover approximately 22,000 nautical miles across 18 ports in 13 countries. Since the start of the voyage, the three-masted barque has traversed the Arabian, the Red, and the Mediterranean Seas, undertaken a transit of the Suez Canal, and participated in France's prestigious maritime festival Escale a Sete maritime festival, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The ship subsequently undertook the historic first Atlantic crossing, arriving at Antigua on May 27 after a 19-day passage from Cape Verde. During the passage, the ship crossed the milestone of 10,000 nautical miles since departing Kochi.