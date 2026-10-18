Gujarat Seeks Sustained Business Links With Diaspora In Japan To Expand MSME Opportunities

MENAFN - IANS) Kobe (Japan), Oct 18 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has called for a sustained mechanism to connect businesses in the state with the Gujarati diaspora in Japan, with a focus on opening new markets and creating opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Speaking at an interaction with members of the Gujarati and Indian communities at Kobe's India Club during his visit to Japan under the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit initiative, Sanghavi said: "Engagement with the overseas community should go beyond occasional meetings and translate into long-term economic partnerships."

He stressed the need for continuous dialogue between Gujarat and Gujaratis living abroad, rather than limiting interactions to welcoming delegations visiting the state once every two years.

"A structured framework could help turn existing relationships into concrete business opportunities," he said.

Sanghavi highlighted the trust and respect built by the Indian community in Kobe and other parts of Japan through years of hard work.

"This goodwill and experience could help Gujarat's industries establish connections with Japanese businesses, explore new markets and identify areas for collaboration," he added.

He called for a local platform to facilitate interaction between industries from Gujarat and potential Japanese partners.

"The Gujarat Industries Department and the Indian Embassy would coordinate efforts and provide the necessary support to facilitate such partnerships," he said.

Expressing confidence in future joint initiatives, Sanghavi said: "Sustained cooperation could lead to tangible economic outcomes and mutually beneficial business collaborations between Gujarat and Japan."

The Deputy CM also acknowledged the efforts of Gujarati families living abroad to maintain their links with their homeland while contributing to social welfare and community development.

Community leaders and members welcomed Sanghavi at the gathering and assured him of their commitment to strengthening trade, business and cultural ties with Gujarat.

The interaction took place at the historic Kobe India Club, which has been functioning since 1904. Before attending the event, Sanghavi visited a nearby Jain temple and offered prayers.

His outreach to the community comes as Gujarat seeks to use its overseas connections to strengthen international business links and create opportunities for industries in the state.

The proposed engagement framework is intended to provide a more consistent channel for cooperation between Gujarati businesses and their counterparts in Japan.