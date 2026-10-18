Abu Dhabi's Liwa Festival Returns On December 11 Official App To Be Launched

Crisp cold air, massive dunes and a rush of adrenaline; one of UAE's most beloved adventure experiences - the Liwa festival - is set to return this December, commemorating the winter season in these UAE desert.

Located at the Liwa desert in Al Dhafra, this year the festival will take place from December 11 to January 2, 2027, around the Tal Moreeb - the UAE's tallest dune at more than 300 metres.

The festival's first official app will also be launched, allowing visitors to explore the event calendar, stay up to date with latest announcements, select and book camping spots and RV parking spaces, and explore commercial participation opportunities.

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The latest edition of the highly-anticipated event will feature a reimagined Liwa Village, a new international entertainment show, motorsport championships, heritage experiences and family activities.

Last year, the festival welcomed more than 700,000 visitors over 23 days and received the Best Festival of the Year award at the Middle East Events Awards 2026.

This year, more than half of the festival's rides and attractions will be new or reimagined. New experiences include the Circus Swinger, Tagada and Space Tower, alongside activities such as Play Strike, Ninja Challenge, Pixel Run and Desert Heist, Drift Trike, Target Shooting and Climb Quest.

The Bungee Jump will also make its debut, while returning attractions include the Ferris Wheel, Bumper Cars, Slingshot, Booster, Classic Cars, Go Water Kart, Mini Tank Paint Ball, House of Horror, Maze Adventure and 4x4 Track.

Nitro Circus will make its festival debut on December 19 and 20, with over 15 athletes performing freestyle motocross, bicycle motocross, choreographed performances and pyrotechnics across three shows.

Organised by Liwa Sports Club, the festival will feature motorsport and desert sports competitions. These are:

Freestyle Display: December 11-12 and December 21-22 Motorbike Drag Race: December 13 Falcon Race: December 14-16 Sand Freestyle Display: December 18-19 and December 27-28 Liwa UTV Track: December 20 Traditional Pigeon Race: December 22-23 Liwa Burnout Challenge: December 24 Liwa Drift: December 25-26

The programme will culminate in the Tal Moreeb Car Championship finale, from December 30 to January 2, 2027.

Visitors can also participate in the following sporting and fitness activities:

Liwa Sign Climb Challenge: December 19 Cycling race: December 21 Liwa Festival Community Run: December 23 Padel tournament: December 24-25 Fitness tour: December 29

The Heritage Village is inspired by a traditional Emirati neighbourhood (Al Fareej) and will offer demonstrations and hands-on activities related to traditional Emirati life, customs and practices.

The House of Poetry and Poets will introduce visitors to Nabati poetry and its role in expressing community values, experiences and traditions.

Visitors can learn about falconry at the Falconry Tent through live displays and demonstrations covering the raising, training and care of falcons, and the tools used in the practice. Young visitors can also take part in workshops to make model falcon hoods.

The traditional games and heritage experiences area features interactive activities suitable for different ages, including Teelah and Karabi, tug of war, camel riding, a palm-climbing simulation, and workshops in making palm-leaf products and weaving.

The Emirati Majlis will introduce visitors to Emirati social etiquette, including entering, greeting, seating, welcoming guests and honouring them, highlighting the role of the majlis in preserving customs across generations.

Visitors can also learn about Emirati Gahwa presentation, serving traditions and the etiquette of Emirati hospitality through a live workshop.

Beyond the main festival site, activations across Al Dhafra Region will include the Liwa Sign landmark, retail and dining at Dhafeer Fort, Al Meel Fort and Al Yabana Fort, traditional Emirati crafts at Khanour Fort, and a cultural experience at Mezairaa Fort inspired by Liwa's history and heritage.

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