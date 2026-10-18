Sheikh Mohammed Invites 'Role Models' For Dh1 Million 'Hope Makers' Award

A Dh1-million prize awaits the winner of the seventh edition of Arab Hope Makers, an initiative that celebrates people making a difference through charitable and humanitarian work.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the new edition, inviting people across the Arab world to nominate individuals whose efforts have improved lives and supported those in need.

The initiative, the largest of its kind in the Arab world, recognises individuals, volunteer groups and non-profit organisations whose work brings positive change to their communities.

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“Nurturing hope is a triumph for life itself. The hope we cultivate today will yield prosperity, peace and safety in people's lives tomorrow," Sheikh Mohammed said.

He also encouraged people who are working to improve their communities to apply for the initiative, while urging the public to nominate those whose contributions deserve recognition through the official website, arabhopemakers.

“We are proud of everyone who seeks to transform their reality through the power of goodness,” he said, describing Hope Makers as role models who have made acts of kindness part of everyday life.

Run by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), Arab Hope Makers seeks to highlight people and organisations that voluntarily work to improve lives without seeking profit.

Eligible initiatives can include projects, campaigns, programmes, and creative initiatives that alleviate suffering, address local challenges or help communities progress socially, economically, culturally and educationally. Efforts that improve access to education, healthcare and a dignified life are also among those the initiative seeks to recognise.

Applicants can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else. Applications for the seventh edition are open through arabhopemakers, with organisers aiming to collect tens of thousands of stories highlighting people making a difference across the Arab world.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of MBRGI, said the initiative draws on Sheikh Mohammed's vision of spreading optimism, countering despair and recognising people who serve their communities without expecting anything in return.

Sheikh Mohammed launched Arab Hope Makers in 2017 through a social media announcement offering Dh1 million for the role of Hope Maker. The call attracted more than 65,000 submissions from individuals, volunteer groups and humanitarian and community organisations across the Arab world, exceeding the initial target of 20,000.

Since its launch in 2017, the initiative has supported humanitarian and volunteering efforts while showcasing individuals whose work inspires others to contribute to their communities.

"The initiative shines a light on the great aspects of our Arab societies and the potential and talents dedicated to sincerely improving people's lives, by empowering communities to access their fundamental rights to education, healthcare and a dignified life, as demonstrated by tens of thousands of inspiring humanitarian stories in every edition," Al Gergawi said.

Sheikh Mohammed launched Arab Hope Makers in 2017 through a social media announcement offering Dh1 million for the role of Hope Maker. The call attracted more than 65,000 submissions from individuals, volunteer groups and humanitarian and community organisations across the Arab world, exceeding the initial target of 20,000.

The sixth edition attracted more than 15,800 participants, bringing the total number of Hope Makers across the first six editions to more than 335,000.

At the 2025 awards ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai's Executive Council, named Morocco's Fouzia Jbara Mahmoudi the winner.

Mahmoudi received the Dh1 million award for her work with Operation Smile, a foundation that helps children born with cleft lips and palates. The initiative has facilitated more than 19,000 surgeries.

The other two finalists were also awarded Dh1 million each on Sheikh Hamdan's direction, bringing the total prize money for the sixth edition to Dh3 million.

Kuwait's Hend Alhajri founded Fatima House in Tanzania, which provides a home for orphaned children. Morocco's Abderrahmane Rais launched a humanitarian initiative supporting widows and women in need.

Beyond rewarding outstanding work, Arab Hope Makers aims to bring greater attention to people who dedicate their time, effort and resources to helping others, often without public recognition.

By sharing their stories through traditional and digital media, the initiative hopes to inspire more people, particularly young generations, to volunteer, support those in need and take an active role in improving their communities.

It also provides financial support to help selected Hope Makers expand their work and reach more people, promoting a culture of generosity, optimism and community service across the Arab world.

The initiative also rewards the most impactful Hope Makers with financial support to expand their reach and continue their valuable work.

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