Dubai Integrated Economic Zones' Trade Jumps 17% To Record Dh246 Billion In H1 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) recorded its highest-ever first-half trade performance in 2026, with the total value of trade across its three economic zones reaching Dh246 billion, up 17 per cent from the same period last year.

The results marked the sixth consecutive year of record first-half trade for the authority.

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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said sustained growth amid the challenges facing global trade reflected the strength of Dubai's economic and logistics ecosystem.

“Competition in global trade is no longer determined by trade volumes alone. Increasingly, it depends on the ability of economic hubs to ensure the continuity of trade flows, maintain resilient supply chains, and respond swiftly to change,” he said.

He added that the results underscored the importance of integration between economic zones and logistics services.

DIEZ's share of Dubai's non-oil trade rose to approximately 16 per cent in the first half, from 15.4 per cent a year earlier, reflecting the growing role of its zones in positioning Dubai as a global gateway for trade, investment and economic growth.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of DIEZ, said the performance demonstrated the ecosystem's ability to sustain growth and adapt to rapid changes in global trade flows, supported by integrated zones and advanced infrastructure and logistics capabilities.

“We continue to advance an integrated economic and logistics ecosystem that enables businesses to connect efficiently with global markets and opportunities,” he said.

Imports rose 14 per cent to Dh134.8 billion, while re-exports grew 22 per cent to approximately Dh108.8 billion. Direct exports reached approximately Dh2.4 billion.

Trade volumes stood at approximately 270,000 tonnes, compared with approximately 298,000 tonnes in the first half of 2025.

The authority said the performance was achieved despite challenges affecting trade flows and supply chains. Integrated logistics across its zones helped maintain trade continuity and allowed businesses to adapt to changes in shipping routes.

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, executive chairman of DIEZ, said the results reflected the resilience of the integrated model and stakeholders' confidence in its efficiency and reliability.

“Our focus in the coming phase will be on sustaining economic momentum and building on the strategic results achieved by the authority,” he said.

Machinery, equipment and electrical equipment accounted for approximately 66 per cent of DIEZ's total trade. Precious stones, precious metals, jewellery and ornaments contributed approximately 30 per cent, an 18 per cent increase on the first half of 2025. Together, the two categories made up about 96 per cent of the authority's trade.

China remained DIEZ's largest trading partner, with trade valued at Dh69.8 billion, or 28.4 per cent of the total. The other top partners were Saudi Arabia (Dh26.5 billion, or 10.8 per cent), India (Dh17.6 billion, or 7.2 per cent), and Vietnam (Dh13.2 billion, or 5.4 per cent).

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