Etihad Cancels Abu Dhabi Flights To Dammam, Jeddah And Riyadh Until October 24

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and three Saudi Arabian cities – Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh – until Saturday, October 24, due to regional disruption.

The airline said all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, as well as Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, had been cancelled through October 24.

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Services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah have also been affected, with four flights cancelled: EY601 and EY603 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah, and EY602 and EY604 from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE carrier had previously announced flight cancellations until October 19.

Saudi Arabia's aviation sector has faced significant disruption following Houthi attacks targeting the kingdom, with flight cancellations and airport operational restrictions affecting travellers. More than 4,000 flights were reported cancelled or grounded as of Thursday across Saudi airports after attacks intensified on October 8, disrupting services and leaving passengers facing delays and uncertainty.

Riyadh was among the worst-affected cities, with operations at King Khalid International Airport disrupted.

The disruption has spread beyond Riyadh to Dammam, Jeddah and other airports, affecting Saudi carriers as well as international airlines.

Abu Dhabib-based Etihad Airways said the situation remained dynamic and further changes to its flight schedule were possible.

The airline has urged passengers to check the latest status of their flights on its official website before travelling. It also said its teams were working to assist affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements.

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