Spain's In-Form Chacarra Wins DP World India Championship

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Red-hot Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra won his fourth DP World Tour title on Sunday with a two-shot victory in the weather-hit tournament in New Delhi.

Chacarra, who won the Dutch Open and the Open d'Italia in June and Indian Open last year, finished on 21-under and moves to the top of the Race to Dubai rankings.

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Chacarra overtook the American Patrick Reed, who finished on eight-under at Delhi Golf Club.

Six-time major champion Rory McIlroy, who had been in the hunt after the weather-disrupted first two days, is third in the Race to Dubai and finished tied 42nd at four-under.

The 26-year-old Chacarra carded a final-round two-under-par 70 and pumped his fist to celebrate his third win on the European tour this season.

"I know it's not going to be easy," Chacarra said of his Race to Dubai chances.

"Rory in Dubai always plays good and I know it's going to be a big battle. Patrick, too. Two of the best players in the world coming for me now, and I know they're not going to make it easy."

A teary-eyed Chacarra dedicated the win to his grandfather, who died 10 days earlier, saying: "He is watching me somewhere from up there."

Chacarra's recent form has been impressive.

In his previous two tournaments he was tied second at the Open de Espana and third at the FedEx Open de France.

New Zealand's Daniel Hillier was second on 19-under in the Indian capital and Chacarra's fellow Spaniard Angel Hidalgo and Poland's Adrian Meronk were tied third on 15-under.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, the defending champion, finished tied fifth at 13-under.

With the tournament playing catch-up, Chacarra, who broke his toe a couple of weeks ago and overcame a neck problem, completed his third round in the morning to extend his sole lead.

He carded a nine-under-par 63 and kept up the charge in the final round with three birdies against one bogey.

"Last week it was really tough (broken toe), but this week doing all the ice and taking all the medications was better," said Chacarra.

"But my neck was just a bad position at night on Monday. My physio did a great job and made me compete.

"And playing at less than 100 percent and to be able to win against this field gives me great motivation."

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