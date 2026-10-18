Rain Spoils Series Decider, But West Indies Have Plenty To Celebrate

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With a big smile on his face, Daren Sammy, the West Indies head coach, posed at Bengaluru airport before the team's departure, reflecting the mood in the Caribbean camp after their T20 success in India.

Having stunned India in the high-scoring third one-day international for a consolation win, the West Indies proved their worth by sharing the spoils as the five-match T20I series against the reigning Twenty20 world champions ended in a 2-2 draw.

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The no-result in the rain-hit fifth game in Bengaluru on Saturday may have disappointed fans who were hoping for a cracker of a contest in the series decider, but the Windies camp had no complaints.

"It's a true reflection of how all the teams have played, especially for our guys,” said Sammy.

“I'm pretty sure when the series started, we probably didn't have a chance. But that was just the opinion of others."

Nobody gave the Windies a chance of competing with India when the series started.

But on placid tracks, the West Indies won the second and fourth games of the series on the back of their in-form batters.

Skipper Shai Hope was outstanding with the bat, scoring 261 runs in four innings with majestic hundreds.

His big knocks proved decisive for the visitors, who were the clear underdogs when the series started, having won just one game in seven previous away T20I matches against India.

But the team under Hope proved this time around that they are more than capable of going toe-to-toe with the world champions.

"We would want to win because it's something we've not done forever in India, so it would have been nice,” Sammy said.

"We understand what success means to us. We don't ever take for granted where we are as a team and the challenges that we face. We just look to make those strides, and I think after this series we've taken a massive step. We played against the defending champions and we've matched them, (and) in certain areas we've outplayed them, especially in their backyard."

While Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer lamented the team's inability to take wickets in crunch moments, he praised the West Indies batters for their fearless approach.

“Credit where due, they batted phenomenally well. Kudos to Shai Hope, he was superb,” the Indian captain said at the presentation ceremony on Saturday.

Iyer's counterpart, Hope, says the key to his batting success lies in his self-belief.

“I still have to have self-belief. When I cross the line, I still believe I can get the job done,” the opening batter said.

“My process never changes. Try and stay as neutral as I can. Back my abilities.”

The impressive performance in the bilateral series also proved that the West Indies' run to the 2026 World Cup semifinal was no fluke.

"All the guys in the dressing room, they've gone out there and played with intent, and I think what was good to see is that the swagger is back, the confidence is back," Sammy said.

"It started during the World Cup and you could see guys enjoying, and there was a willingness to win. That's where it starts, the belief that we belong where we are, and to have the performances that say you belong there. Hopefully, right now it's just been consistent."

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