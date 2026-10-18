India Lowers Prices Of 137 Cancer Medicines By 70%
Trade margins on the drugs will be limited to 30 per cent of the maximum retail price, the ministry added.Recommended For You UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official
The medicines, which include immunotherapy drugs used for treating over 20 types of cancer, as well as for breast, prostate, colon, ovarian and cervical cancer, will be subject to the price changes from November 9.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The latest decision builds on price controls introduced in 2019 on 42 anti-cancer drugs that cut prices by as much as 90 per cent.ALSO READ
- India: Cancer patients battle shortage of key drugs as platinum costs surge Kuwait reduces prices of 1,922 medicines to become cheapest in Gulf India bans 156 commonly used painkillers, fever medicines due to 'possible risks' to humans
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment